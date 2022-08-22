What are your thoughts on Gorleston seafront's masterplan?

Gorleston Seafront is set for a facelift and residents are being asked to give their views on what it should look like. Picture: James Bass - Credit: © JAMES BASS 2016

People are invited to have their say on what they would like for the future of Gorleston seafront.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has drafted a masterplan for the next 15 years of the Edwardian seafront. Plans have been drafted using the feedback provided by around 1,200 responses received in a survey last year, as well as discussions from local leaders and organisations.

Scenes from the Gorleston Seafront Festival earlier this summer. - Credit: James Weeds

The council has launched a new survey asking for people's views on the new proposals which cover issues such as conservation, accessibility, wayfinding and events.

Council leader Carl Smith said: "This is a real chance to influence how Gorleston progresses over the next 10 to 15 years, so everyone's feedback is important to us.

"Gorleston seafront is an important and cherished place in the borough. We want to preserve what is good and sensitively build upon its success."

The survey will run until midnight on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

People can view the draft masterplan and take part in the survey by visiting www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/gorleston-seafront-masterplan