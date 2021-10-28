News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
When are poppies on sale in Great Yarmouth?

James Weeds

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2021   
Colleen Walker, Great Yarmouth mayor, Adrian Thompson, and Full House in Market Gates Shopping Centre.

Colleen Walker, president of the Great Yarmouth Branch of the Royal British Legion, Great Yarmouth mayor, Adrian Thompson, and Full House in Market Gates Shopping Centre. - Credit: James Weeds

A special launch event for this year's Poppy Appeal took place in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday.

The launch in Market Gates shopping centre included three military vehicles outside the centre, live music and speeches from the mayor Adrian Thompson and a representative of the Royal British Legion.

Music was performed by swing group Full House before Mr Thompson welcomed members of the public.

Great Yarmouth's mayor, Adrian Thompson, welcomed people to the poppy appeal launch in Market Gates.

Great Yarmouth's mayor, Adrian Thompson, welcomed people to the poppy appeal launch in Market Gates. - Credit: James Weeds

Poppies will be available from Saturday in supermarkets and Great Yarmouth's poppy shop, which will be based at Harbour Radio on King Street.

Colleen Walker, president of the Great Yarmouth's branch of the Royal British Legion, then read the poem The Inquisitive Mind of a Child by John F Willcocks.

Colleen Walker, president of the Great Yarmouth's branch of the Royal British Legion, reading a poem.

Colleen Walker, president of the Great Yarmouth's branch of the Royal British Legion, read the poem The Inquisitive Mind of a Child. - Credit: James Weeds

Mrs Walker said: "We would like to thank the people of Great Yarmouth for their continuous support and we hope they will support us again this year."

Great Yarmouth's Remembrance ceremony will take place at the War Memorial in St George's Park from 10.50am on Sunday, November 14.

People were having photos inside the jeeps outside of Market Gates on Wednesday.

People were having photos inside the jeeps outside of Market Gates on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Jeeps were on display as part of the poppy appeal launch at Market Gates on Wednesday.

Jeeps were on display as part of the poppy appeal launch at Market Gates on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

A British jeep on display as part of the poppy appeal launch at Market Gates on Wednesday.

A British jeep on display as part of the poppy appeal launch at Market Gates on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

