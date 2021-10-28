When are poppies on sale in Great Yarmouth?
- Credit: James Weeds
A special launch event for this year's Poppy Appeal took place in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday.
The launch in Market Gates shopping centre included three military vehicles outside the centre, live music and speeches from the mayor Adrian Thompson and a representative of the Royal British Legion.
Music was performed by swing group Full House before Mr Thompson welcomed members of the public.
Poppies will be available from Saturday in supermarkets and Great Yarmouth's poppy shop, which will be based at Harbour Radio on King Street.
Colleen Walker, president of the Great Yarmouth's branch of the Royal British Legion, then read the poem The Inquisitive Mind of a Child by John F Willcocks.
Mrs Walker said: "We would like to thank the people of Great Yarmouth for their continuous support and we hope they will support us again this year."
Great Yarmouth's Remembrance ceremony will take place at the War Memorial in St George's Park from 10.50am on Sunday, November 14.
