When will bins be collected over Easter?

Bin collection days have changed in Great Yarmouth borough for one week during Easter. - Credit: IAN BURT

With Easter just around the corner bin collection days have altered slightly in the Great Yarmouth borough.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council announced the week-long change on its Facebook on Tuesday, where it also advised all residents to ensure bins are presented by 6.30am on collection day.

There are no changes to collection days on the week beginning Monday, April 11. Regular collection times will also be in place on Good Friday (April 15).

The council posted a revised bin collection timetable for the week commencing, Monday, April 18.

Normal collection day - Revised collection day

Monday, April 18 - Tuesday, April 19

Tuesday, April 19 - Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday, April 20 - Thursday, April 21

Thursday, April 21 - Friday, April 22

Friday, April 22 - Saturday, April 23

A council spokesperson said: "Refuse collections days will differ slightly over the Easter period, meaning some collections will be later.

"We ask that you carefully check your revised collection day and make sure your bin is presented by 6:30am that day."