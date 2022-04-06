News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

When will bins be collected over Easter?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:38 AM April 6, 2022
Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days have changed in Great Yarmouth borough for one week during Easter. - Credit: IAN BURT

With Easter just around the corner bin collection days have altered slightly in the Great Yarmouth borough.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council announced the week-long change on its Facebook on Tuesday, where it also advised all residents to ensure bins are presented by 6.30am on collection day.

There are no changes to collection days on the week beginning Monday, April 11. Regular collection times will also be in place on Good Friday (April 15).

The council posted a revised bin collection timetable for the week commencing, Monday, April 18. 

Normal collection day - Revised collection day 

  • Monday, April 18 - Tuesday, April 19
  • Tuesday, April 19 - Wednesday, April 20
  • Wednesday, April 20 - Thursday, April 21
  • Thursday, April 21 - Friday, April 22
  • Friday, April 22 - Saturday, April 23

A council spokesperson said: "Refuse collections days will differ slightly over the Easter period, meaning some collections will be later.

Most Read

  1. 1 Yarmouth pub reopens with the community as 'be-all and end-all'
  2. 2 Blaze at boarded-up hotel in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 Minke whale stranded at Gorleston is put down
  1. 4 Bid to save stranded Minke whale calf at Gorleston
  2. 5 Pleasure Beach reveals why it is charging for park entry
  3. 6 Drag star returns to Great Yarmouth in BBC One programme
  4. 7 Great Yarmouth new home decisions on hold amid pollution fears
  5. 8 Hemsby's Lifeboat service returns days after weather destroyed watch tower
  6. 9 Fire crews attend house blaze in Yarmouth
  7. 10 Huge Hollywood-style sign lit up in Hemsby

"We ask that you carefully check your revised collection day and make sure your bin is presented by 6:30am that day."

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News
Caister-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins site up for sale as development firm collapses

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
How a new sign for Super Yarmouth could look if the RUSE appeal  on April 1 works

Call to rename town Super Yarmouth ahead of tourist season

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former pub and nightclub in Great Yarmouth has been sold

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon