When will bins be collected after August bank holiday?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:50 PM August 26, 2022
Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days have been revised in Great Yarmouth for the week following the August bank holiday. - Credit: IAN BURT

With the August bank holiday just around the corner next week's bin collection days have been altered.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has announced that refuse and recycling bins across the borough will be collected a day later from Monday.

As well as the week-long change, the council have reminded people to ensure their bins are available for emptying by 6.30am on the allotted collection day.

Normal collection day - Revised collection day 

  • Monday, August 29 - Tuesday, August 30
  • Tuesday, August 30 - Wednesday, August 31
  • Wednesday, August 31 - Thursday, September 1
  • Thursday, September 1 - Friday, September 2
  • Friday, September 2 - Saturday, September 3

A council spokesperson said: "Bin collection days around the borough will be a day later than usual next week, following the August bank holiday.

"We ask that you carefully check your revised collection day and make sure your bin is available for emptying by 6.30am that day."

