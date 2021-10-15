Hope steps seen in Danny Boyle's Yesterday will get much-needed repairs

Published: 6:30 AM October 15, 2021

Heavy rain and windy weather caused a wall to collapse in Gorleston by the White Lions Steps in 2012. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A famous Gorleston landmark which featured in Danny Boyle's Yesterday film is set for repairs after a councillor pledged to make it happen.

The condition of Admiral Duncan's pump and the White Lion Steps have been a frustration for many nearby residents.

A landslip in April 2012 narrowly missed a 12-year-old boy, and one side has been blocked off ever since.

Graham Plant said: "Once the survey results are known and assessed I will continue to work for a satisfactory solution." - Credit: Archant

In an update from his statement in March - that new funding pots were available and a restorations was looking more realistic - Great Yarmouth Borough Council deputy leader, Graham Plant, said: “I have used my local member funding to commission a report into the steps and what work is required.

"Once the results are known and assessed I will continue to work for a satisfactory solution.

"The hoardings are, while unsightly, being checked regularly to ensure their safety.

"Much of the surrounding area is privately owned and in many cases untidy. I have asked the borough council to contact the land owners to ask them to clear the area and to take further action if this doesn’t happen.”

The wall at the bottom of the White Lion steps, half of which has been closed since a landslip nearly a decade ago, appears to be under pressure. Councillor Graham Plant has said there is no danger. - Credit: Ron Upton

Cliff Hill resident, Ron Upton, said the site was a place of "historical heritage" for Gorleston and should be "cherished and looked after".

"The steps were used in the Danny Boyle film Yesterday, so we get lots of tourists who try to find the places in the film and of course they come to the steps and find them looking like an absolute mess," he said.

"For years now, we have been asking for something to be done and had no response.

"In late 2020, we formed a Facebook group about restoring the steps.

"We now have 1,300 people who are keen to get them fixed.

"There’s enough public faith and pressure now that it is clear that it is what the public wants."

The White Lion Steps in Gorleston in the days after the landslip in April 2012. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Marlene Fairhead, borough councillor for St Andrew's ward, said: "The issue of who is responsible for dealing with this has gone on now for 10 years.

"I am led to believe that Norfolk County Council are at last carrying out structural surveys and will carry out all necessary repairs.

"It is time for this issue to be dealt with and stop further damage occurring."