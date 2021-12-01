News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Group to tackle impact of fairs and events in Yarmouth

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:46 AM December 1, 2021
The Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Big Wheel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Big Wheel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Councillors in Great Yarmouth are set to establish a working group to help reduce any negative impact of fairs, attractions and other events in the borough.

The recommendation for the group’s creation was made by the council’s chief executive, Sheila Oxtoby, at a Tuesday meeting of the authority’s policy and resources committee. 

Decisions on whether to allow events such as fairs to occur on council land are currently made by officers, but Ms Oxtoby said the council was “very conscious that these events can impact local communities”.

The group would consist of five councillors and meet on an ad hoc basis.

Her report pointed out that councillors often become interested in the events only after they have already been given permission to occur, so involving them in the consultation process beforehand would be “good governance”. 

Decisions on events would still ultimately be made by officers, rather than the working group.

Tony Wright speaking at the unveiling of a blue plaque to mark the 30th anniversary of Crimestoppers

Labour councillor and former MP Tony Wright - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

 All of the committee voted in favour but Labour councillor and former MP Tony Wright abstained, after arguing that a better idea would be for local councillors to be kept informed of upcoming events in their wards.

