Yarmouth e-scooter riders have travelled over 200,000 miles

About 205,000 miles have been travelled by riders during Great Yarmouth's Ginger e-scooter trial.

Great Yarmouth Borough councillor Paul Wells said the trial scheme, which started in March 2021, has been a big success, with users riding the equivalent distance it takes to circle the Earth eight times.

“Since the beginning of the Ginger e-scooter trial, it has proven hugely popular with nearly 13,000 users covering 205,000 miles," Mr Wells said.

Great Yarmouth's e-scooter trial has been a hailed a success after riders have travelled a combined 205.000 miles. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

"And most importantly, these rides have saved 53 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“We urge residents to continue to use the e-scooters safely and correctly, and to report any feedback to Ginger, via the app or info@ginger.town to help improve the trial.”

The current trial scheme is due to end in November, but last month the government announced that local authorities can choose to extend existing trials to the end of May 2024.

The council has not yet decided whether to extend the trial in Great Yarmouth.