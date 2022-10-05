Yarmouth hotel prevented from housing asylum seekers by injunction

The High Court has confirmed an interim injunction to stop a second Great Yarmouth hotel from being used as a hostel for asylum seekers.

In August around 50 asylum seekers were placed in the town’s Hotel Victoria as part of a Home Office scheme.

Under planning legislation the council sought an injunction to prevent the hotel’s owner, Kashif Jan, and the company that oversees the scheme on behalf of the Government - Serco Group - from using a second property in the same way.

The council’s claim is that this would be an "unauthorised change of use", requiring planning permission.

An interim injunction was granted on September 16, pending a hearing on September 23.

This extended the temporary order to run until the end of November, when a full hearing will take place.

The court order prevents the use of the Embassy Hotel, in Camperdown, as a hostel for accommodating or facilitating the accommodation of asylum seekers.

The council was represented by Richard Wald KC, who appeared before Mr Justice Cotter in the High Court.

In addition to the injunction, earlier this month the council served a planning contravention notice in relation to the Hotel Victoria, having earlier served a temporary stop notice.

The notices were issued because the council believes the current use of the premises is outside of existing planning consent.

Council leader Carl Smith, said: “Great Yarmouth has a proud history of welcoming and supporting people from all over the world.

"We will continue to help support the asylum seekers placed in the town, and who have no control over where they are housed.

“We do have a responsibility though to enforce planning laws and make sure that local residents and businesses all play by the same rules and are protected from unauthorised and inappropriate use of local properties.”