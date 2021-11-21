News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Yarmouth's famous Golden Mile turning 'green' to save energy

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:10 PM November 21, 2021
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Street lights along Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile are going green as part of a county-wide bid to cut carbon emissions. - Credit: James Bass

Some 195 streetlights along Great Yarmouth's seafront are being switched to energy-saving LEDs. 

Lights along nearby roads will also be upgraded under a bid to cut carbon emissions.

A total of 15,000 lights are being installed across the county by 2023, a figure which will add to the 22,000 lights that have already been converted to LED since 2008 saving 12,500 tonnes of CO2.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Our major LED upgrade programme is one piece of the considerable work we have planned to achieve our ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral as an authority by 2030.

“Replacing thousands of high energy consuming streetlights with efficient new LED lights allows us to cut carbon emissions and save money too.”

The average energy saving  for each street light upgraded is about 60pc. Many of the LEDs can also be controlled remotely saving on staff time and travel.


Most Read

  1. 1 Broads' pub to reopen for Christmas after £150,000 makeover
  2. 2 Woman in Sainsbury's stuns shopper with poignant act of kindness
  3. 3 WATCH: New drone footage shows progress on Yarmouth's third crossing
  1. 4 WATCH: Moment stunned people smuggler arrested by police
  2. 5 Historical landmark irreparably damaged by vandals
  3. 6 Police close investigation into alleged seafront gun hoax
  4. 7 Looking back at Britain's oldest holiday camp in Norfolk
  5. 8 Time to vote for the Mercury awards finalists
  6. 9 Plans for Yarmouth industrial area slammed by regeneration pioneer
  7. 10 Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences.

Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jason Couchman has been given a driving licence by the DVLA

'A weight off my shoulders' - Man's joy as driving licence finally arrives

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth police on patrol in Great Yarmouth

Police patrol Yarmouth areas where people feel less safe

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Blaze in Church Lane Gorleston

Investigation launched after blaze at former cafe

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon