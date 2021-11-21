Yarmouth's famous Golden Mile turning 'green' to save energy

Street lights along Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile are going green as part of a county-wide bid to cut carbon emissions. - Credit: James Bass

Some 195 streetlights along Great Yarmouth's seafront are being switched to energy-saving LEDs.

Lights along nearby roads will also be upgraded under a bid to cut carbon emissions.

A total of 15,000 lights are being installed across the county by 2023, a figure which will add to the 22,000 lights that have already been converted to LED since 2008 saving 12,500 tonnes of CO2.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Our major LED upgrade programme is one piece of the considerable work we have planned to achieve our ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral as an authority by 2030.

“Replacing thousands of high energy consuming streetlights with efficient new LED lights allows us to cut carbon emissions and save money too.”

The average energy saving for each street light upgraded is about 60pc. Many of the LEDs can also be controlled remotely saving on staff time and travel.



