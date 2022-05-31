News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bin men opt to work as normal over Jubilee holiday

Liz Coates

Published: 11:37 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 11:42 AM May 31, 2022
Great Yarmouth Borough Council had suspended the collection of brown bins to prioritise the collecti

Bins will be emptied as normal over the Platinum Jubilee weekend across Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Bins will be collected as normal over the jubilee bank holiday weekend across Great Yarmouth after crews opted to work.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The crews were given the option to either work the bank holiday or catch up over the two following Saturdays - they decided to work the bank holiday.

"They do get paid overtime for working bank holidays, but they also get paid overtime for working on Saturdays so the cost is the same."

The spokesman confirmed that for the week starting Monday, May 30 there would be no changes and bins would be collected on their normal days, including the two bank holidays.

Meanwhile, in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and 140 years of the town hall building, a staff celebration was being held on Tuesday May 31, when the council's offices and phone lines were due to be closed between 12.45pm and 1.45pm.

