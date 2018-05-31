Search

Advanced search

Historian speaks out about ‘threat to nature’ posed by house planning appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:09 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 15 June 2020

25 tree preservation orders were placed upon one sycamore tree and 24 elms last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

25 tree preservation orders were placed upon one sycamore tree and 24 elms last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

An historian and long-time neighbour of Koolunga House is calling upon Gorleston residents to “get objecting” over the “threat to nature” posed by a planning appeal in the building’s former grounds.

Michael Boon says history is repeating itself as he vows to Michael Boon says history is repeating itself as he vows to "bat off" another planning application in Koolunga's former grounds, now under separate ownership from the house itself. Picture: James Bass

Michael Boon, who has lived next door to the building for 43 years, said he has spent much of his adult life “batting off” planning applications which could threaten trees and wildlife at the site.

The initial planning application, submitted February last year, required the felling of a significant number of trees to make room for a bungalow and access to High Road.

Despite the applicants arguing these trees were of “low quality”, the bid was rejected by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

And while the bid was under consideration, 25 tree preservation orders were placed on elms and one sycamore in the grounds, which in the council’s view was proof that “loss of trees in this location would cause harm to the character of the conservation area”.

A planning appeal has been submitted over proposals for a bungalow, garage and new access on land next to Koolunga House in Gorleston. Picture: Robert SmithA planning appeal has been submitted over proposals for a bungalow, garage and new access on land next to Koolunga House in Gorleston. Picture: Robert Smith

But Herringfleet Developments, the applicant, nevertheless submitted an appeal against the council’s decision on May 14.

According to Mr Boon, a successful appeal will have grave consequences for Gorleston’s environmental health.

He said: “Though truly terrible in that it has taken so many lives, the coronavirus pandemic has led to one good thing: a greater public appreciation of nature.

“I live on Addison Road which backs onto Koolunga, and the environment under lockdown has come alive.

“You can see and hear butterflies, birds and even bats in the grounds.

You may also want to watch:

“There’s been no fumes, clear skies, little noise from traffic.

“To jeopardise all of that by turning one of Gorleston’s only green lungs into a building site would be scandalous.”

He added: “In 2017, eight trees at Koolunga and Addison Road were killed by having holes drilled in them and poison poured into them.

“One of those was my beautiful, 200-year-old Beech tree. It broke my heart to know that someone had deliberately and stealthily killed it off.

“We have to remember that once mature trees have gone they cannot be replaced overnight and the associated green environment declines with it.

“Because of coronavirus nature is fighting back, and we must help protect it.”

Representations against the appeal must be submitted before June 18, with Koolunga House leaseholder Robert Smith expressing disappointment at how such a “damning rejection of the plans” could now be challenged.

You can make representations for or against the appeal here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

Two injured in four-car crash on A47

The A47 is closed in both directions after a crash. Picture: Ian Burt

Missing six-year-old boy found ‘safe and well’ after search

A six-year-old boy has been found safe and well after being reported as missing from the South Quay area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

Two injured in four-car crash on A47

The A47 is closed in both directions after a crash. Picture: Ian Burt

Missing six-year-old boy found ‘safe and well’ after search

A six-year-old boy has been found safe and well after being reported as missing from the South Quay area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

Driver of red VW Golf sought after hit and run crash

A VW Golf driver is being sought by police after a fail-to-stop crash in Stalham. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

Historian speaks out about ‘threat to nature’ posed by house planning appeal

25 tree preservation orders were placed upon one sycamore tree and 24 elms last year. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24