‘Just nice to be open again’ - Seafront amusements on welcoming back visitors

PUBLISHED: 11:25 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 July 2020

Terry Duncan, 56, manager of Caesar's Palace, an arcade on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

Coins rattled again along the Great Yarmouth seafront as arcades reopened after three months of lockdown - but the feeling among business owners was a mixture of disappointment and restrained anticipation.

Caesar's Palace, an arcade on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Caesar's Palace, an arcade on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The two-penny, pinball and claw machines, first-person shooters and airplane simulators were booted up again on Saturday (July 4), as restrictions on social life were further loosened across England.

Terry Duncan, 56, manager of Caesar’s Palace, an arcade on the seafront, said: “It’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been very steady today. People are coming in and walking out again. But every time somebody touches something, we have to clean it. We’re trying to be as vigilant as we can.

“It’s a learning curve. We’ve brought extra staff on today, more than on a normal shift.”

Sarah Daniels, managing director of Pirate's Cove and Castaway Island crazy golf on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Sarah Daniels, managing director of Pirate's Cove and Castaway Island crazy golf on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

He said some of the machines, having been switched off for three months, were taking some extra time to warm up.

“Different issues come to light once you do reopen, but it’s just nice to be open and the people we’ve spoke to today have said it’s just nice to be out again.

“Hopefully we’ll get a few weeks under our belt. We have eight weeks before the kids go back to school,” he said.

MORE: ‘It’s been a long time’ - Relief at Joyland as snails trundle again

Sarah Daniels, managing director of Pirate’s Cove and Castaway Island crazy golf, was “disappointed”.

Mark Lloyd, 53, train driver on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Mark Lloyd, 53, train driver on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

“It’s very quiet. We were expecting a few more people to be about,” she said.

“We’re relying on the next six to eight weeks to make our money for the year. After that the kids are back at school.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, it’s very surreal.

“I am very deflated, because you put so much time and effort into making the place Covid-secure and then nobody comes.”

The attractions had been closed since October last year.

Further along the Golden Mile, Mark Lloyd, 53, who drives the train between Joyland and the Pleasure Beach, was taking a break while waiting for passengers.

He said: “I think a lot of people are being reserved but I think it will build up.

“Usually we’d be really rammed by this time of year. The season starts at Easter and builds up from Easter. This is like Easter for now,” he added.

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

The Great Yarmouth pubs reopening on Saturday - and the ones that aren’t

Sarah Hamer, 51, new landlord at the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

