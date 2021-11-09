A year on since the snap lock down

It's a year ago since a snap lockdown hit the borough due to rising Covid figures.

It led to scenes of streets being empty as people stayed indoors to work from home as premises and shops closed.

Quite a few people were enjoying Regent Road on November 9, 2021. - Credit: James Weeds

On November 5 2020, the UK entered a second lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus throughout the country and to ease mounting pressure on the NHS.

One year on, and while we are still in the midst of the pandemic our shops and streets are bustling again, ahead of the seasonal dash for presents.

FLASHBACK: The first day of the second lockdown, November 2020. - Credit: Archant

Jonathan Newman, town centre manager at Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, said: "It's a bit more buoyant and optimistic than it was last year.

You may also want to watch:

"A week ago this time last year, we were still hopeful of a Christmas fayre - with all the essential precautions taking place.

"But it never happened.

"However, compared to last year retail is quite optimistic about this Christmas and everybody is starting early.

"The half term week was very good for the town.

"The footfall dropped off a little bit after students went back, but there are still visitors around.

"Generally, people and businesses are more optimistic than they were 12 months ago.

"The town centre partnership and Great Yarmouth Borough Council are planning the biggest series of Christmas events we've ever seen."

People were out and about in town on November 9, 2021. - Credit: James Weeds

Even though there are more positive Covid cases, there are less hospitalisations.

On November 5, 2020, this paper reported that there were 170 positive Covid cases out of 100,000 people in the borough.

It was also reported that there were 107 people in Norfolk and Waveney’s hospitals with Covid, with six in intensive care.

People were out and about in the town centre on November 9, 2021. - Credit: James Weeds

This year, the number now is at 418.4 positive cases out of 100,000 people.

However, as of November 1, hospitalisations in the region were down to 88 people, with 10 patients in critical care.

While daily case rates are still high, the government has confirmed that restrictions will only be reintroduced if the National Health Service (NHS) comes under "unsustainable pressure".

Sajid Javid told a Downing Street news conference: "If not enough people get their booster jabs... it's going to hit us all.

"It would make it more likely that we're going to have more restrictions."