‘Cars come flying round the bend’ - residents support proposals for lollipop person on ‘nasty road’

Residents in Hemsby have backed proposals discussed by the parish council to fund a lollipop person. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Residents in a coastal village have described the main route through their village as dangerous - backing proposals to fund a lollipop person.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bend in The Street, Hemsby, which has been described as nasty. Picture: Joseph Norton The bend in The Street, Hemsby, which has been described as nasty. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hemsby Parish Council discussed the idea at a meeting earlier this year with its chairman describing it as an excellent idea.

The lollipop person would be situated at the school crossing in The Street.

Villagers have claimed the road has a “nasty bend” which motorists come flying round.

Kay Russell who has a child at Hemsby Primary’s infant school, said: “It is definitely something I would support and think it is a wonderful idea.

The proposals for a lollipop person is hoped to make the village safer for children at Hemsby Primary School. Picture: Joseph Norton The proposals for a lollipop person is hoped to make the village safer for children at Hemsby Primary School. Picture: Joseph Norton

“The road can be really bad especially when drivers do not know the village very well.”

Chairman of Hemsby Parish Council Terry Barnes, said the authority had explored building a zebra crossing but it would cost the council too much money.

He said a lollipop person would be a good alternative.

“It is a nasty road which has a nasty bend and it seems to be becoming more dangerous,” Mr Barnes said.

“Unfortunately very few people seem to stick to the 30mph speed limit.

“Anything we can do to make the village safer for children has to be looked at.”

Mr Barnes said Norfolk County Council quoted the parish council £60,000 for a zebra crossing earlier this year.

A spokesman for the county council said it was not aware of any concerns about the road but encouraged the council to contact them should they wish to discuss the matter further.

Linda Boyer, 60, who had a son who use to attend Hemsby primary school described the proposals as a good idea.

Mrs Boyer said: “The road can be quite dangerous and cars come flying round the bend.

“Although most of the accidents seem to be further up at the junction this can only help.

“It will give parents that extra bit of security.”

At the same meeting in January the parish council also discussed the idea for an outdoor gym circuit which would see a number of pieces of equipment built around the village.

It is hoped the quarter-of-a-mile-long circuit would encourage elderly people to keep exercising.