Rector raises over £3,000 for charity running first London Marathon

Revd. Simon Ward following completed the London Marathon in four hours and 29 minutes - Credit: Emmaus UK

A rector swapped his cassock for a running vest to complete the London Marathon, raising a staggering sum of money for a Norfolk charity.

It was Rev Simon Ward’s first attempt at a full marathon, which he duly completed in four hours and 29 minutes.

Through his efforts, he raised over £3,000 for Emmaus UK, a homelessness charity that offers accommodation, meaningful work in their social enterprises and support to formerly homeless people for as long as it’s needed.

He first became involved with Emmaus in 2009 when he became a trustee of a group working to set up the Emmaus Community at Ditchingham near Bungay.

Today the Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney charity offers a place for up to 32 formerly homeless people.

Rev Simon Ward with the Emmaus UK team taking on the London Marathon - Credit: Emmaus UK

Revd. Ward said: “I’ve always found Emmaus an inspiring charity.

"It is the way their communities create a place for people who have experienced homelessness and help them to work together."

Revd. Ward was thrilled to raised a £2,327 through his online campaign and an additional £700 offline.

The charity generates its own income by working together to collect and sell donated goods and their huge showrooms are open to the public with a café on site.

There are currently 29 Emmaus communities located across the UK, supporting more than 850 formerly homeless people.

Rev Simon Ward swapped his cassock for running vest - Credit: Emmaus UK

After the race, the 50-year-old said: "It was a wonderful occasion to be part of the London marathon, it has left me with memories which I will treasure forever.

"The opportunity to run for Emmaus was fantastic.

"I was really proud to run through the streets of London representing the Emmaus colours.

"I was honoured to promote the cause which Emmaus stands for, Emmaus tackles homelessness head on and are a great great charity, who help many across the country.

"I have always appreciated Emmaus's response to the need of homelessness, it is the response of community living, and togetherness which is a different response to tackling homelessness which needs celebrating."

Ahead of the race, the reverend said running a marathon was "new territory" and a "definite challenge", adding "the pulpit would be easier."