Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named

Published: 6:00 AM January 2, 2021

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A mother who died after becoming trapped under a boat on the River Bure has been named.

Laura Louise Perry, who had travelled to Great Yarmouth from London, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on August 19.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake is set to open an inquest into the 38-year-old's death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, January 4.

Emergency services were called out shortly before 1.35pm to reports of a woman in the water close to the yacht station in North Quay.

A cordon was put in place around the boat while enquiries were carried out to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident, and how Ms Perry came to be in the water, Norfolk Police confirmed at the time.

Lawn Avenue was closed for four hours while emergency services attended.