Mother died after becoming trapped under boat - inquest

Published: 11:30 AM January 4, 2021

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A London mother died after becoming trapped under a boat while on holiday in Great Yarmouth, an inquest has heard.

Laura Louise Perry, of City Walk, London, died following the incident on the River Bure on August 19.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake opened an inquest into the full-time mother's death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, January 4.

She listed Miss Perry's cause of death as: "Multiple injuries and drowning due to, or as a consequence of, entrapment beneath a boat following a fall into the water."

Miss Perry, who was born in Bermondsey in London, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts of emergency services, who were called shortly before 1.35pm following reports of a woman in the water close to the yacht station in North Quay.

Lawn Avenue was closed for four hours while emergency services attended.

The inquest was adjourned until March 15.