Search

Advanced search

London to Norwich train cancelled

PUBLISHED: 09:19 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:45 08 December 2018

Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

A train service which was due to arrive in Norwich later this morning has been cancelled due to a fault.

Greater Anglia said the 9am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service “will be cancelled” due to a train fault.

Meanwhile the 7.30am service between Norwich and London Liverpool Street, which was due to arrive at the capital at 9.19am has been delayed between Diss and Ipswich and is now expected to be six minutes late due to a late running freight train.

Meanwhile buses are being used for passengers travelling on trains operating between Norwich and Great Yarmouth due to signalling problems.

There are long term alterations to the route which will see services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth affected until April next year due to engineering works taking place.

All Norwich to Yarmouth trains which previously operated via Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham are now being routed via Acle.

Topic Tags:

Other News

London to Norwich train cancelled

31 minutes ago Peter Walsh
Greater Anglia train at station

A train service which was due to arrive in Norwich later this morning has been cancelled due to a fault.

Norfolk drink driver drove ‘considerable’ distance on blown tyre

08:45 Peter Walsh
A man has been arrested for drink driving after driving his vehicle with a blown tyre, PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

A man has been arrested for drink driving after he drove with a blown tyre for a “considerable” distance.

Fallen tree blocking road near Great Yarmouth as region hit by blustery conditions

08:04 Peter Walsh
A fallen tree has come down in Belton, near Great Yarmouth amid blustery conditions. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Motorists are being warned that a fallen tree is blocking a road near Great Yarmouth.

Special Report ‘Impossible to rely on’: East Anglia’s trains have just posted their worst ever performance

59 minutes ago Tom Bristow
Jamie Burles, MD of Abellio Greater Anglia said the company is investing huge sums in improving performance. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More trains than ever are being delayed or cancelled on East Anglia’s rail network as repeated pledges to improve services fall flat.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Mon, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

Yesterday, 12:40 Reece Hanson
The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Taco Bell has opened its doors in Great Yarmouth for the first time after a surprise early opening, much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain.

Read more
United States

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

Thu, 08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Video Former Fatso’s restaurant reveals its £350,000 transformation

Wed, 07:03 Liz Coates
The official opening of the restored 18th century building on King Street, the building was formerly Fatsos restaurant, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

A former American diner’s £350,000 transformation could help to improve the reputation of one of Great Yarmouth’s main urban thoroughfares.

Read more

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Mon, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy