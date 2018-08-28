London to Norwich train cancelled

Greater Anglia train at station Archant

A train service which was due to arrive in Norwich later this morning has been cancelled due to a fault.

Greater Anglia said the 9am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service “will be cancelled” due to a train fault.

Meanwhile the 7.30am service between Norwich and London Liverpool Street, which was due to arrive at the capital at 9.19am has been delayed between Diss and Ipswich and is now expected to be six minutes late due to a late running freight train.

Meanwhile buses are being used for passengers travelling on trains operating between Norwich and Great Yarmouth due to signalling problems.

There are long term alterations to the route which will see services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth affected until April next year due to engineering works taking place.

All Norwich to Yarmouth trains which previously operated via Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham are now being routed via Acle.