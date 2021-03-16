News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle

Liz Coates

Published: 5:28 PM March 16, 2021    Updated: 5:46 PM March 16, 2021
Police stop long vehicle in Great Yarmouth

Police pulled over a long vehicle in Great Yarmouth and found two issues that had to be sorted before it could move on. - Credit: NSRAPT

A long vehicle pulled over in Great Yarmouth was prevented from continuing its journey until multiple problems were corrected.

In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they stopped the 120-tonne, 26m vehicle as part of its commercial enforcement operation.

An inspection revealed the driver was not adhering to their load movement order and had neglected a previous rest period.

The tweet added: "Vehicle is staying put until issues corrected."



