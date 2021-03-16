Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle

Published: 5:28 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM March 16, 2021

Police pulled over a long vehicle in Great Yarmouth and found two issues that had to be sorted before it could move on. - Credit: NSRAPT

A long vehicle pulled over in Great Yarmouth was prevented from continuing its journey until multiple problems were corrected.

In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they stopped the 120-tonne, 26m vehicle as part of its commercial enforcement operation.

This 120tn, 26meter long Veh was stopped in @GYarmouthPolice as part of our commerical Veh enforcement.



They weren't adhering to their load movement order and driver found to have neglected a previous rest period.



Vehicle is staying put until issues corrected.



#1826/190 #RCRT pic.twitter.com/SfgU4AiUMP — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 16, 2021

An inspection revealed the driver was not adhering to their load movement order and had neglected a previous rest period.

The tweet added: "Vehicle is staying put until issues corrected."







