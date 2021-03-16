Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle
Published: 5:28 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM March 16, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
A long vehicle pulled over in Great Yarmouth was prevented from continuing its journey until multiple problems were corrected.
In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they stopped the 120-tonne, 26m vehicle as part of its commercial enforcement operation.
An inspection revealed the driver was not adhering to their load movement order and had neglected a previous rest period.
The tweet added: "Vehicle is staying put until issues corrected."
