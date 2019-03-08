Lord Lieutenant to be granted freedom of second borough in as many weeks

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk looks set to receive the freedom of the Great Yarmouth borough - shortly after being given the same honour in the west of the county.

The Queen's visit to The King's Lynn Preservation Trust, Thoresby College, King's Lynn. Pictured: The Queen arrives and is greeted by (LtoR) HM Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, Tony Williams (Preservation Trust Chairman), The Earl of Leicester. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Chris Hill FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2007 (01603)772434 The Queen's visit to The King's Lynn Preservation Trust, Thoresby College, King's Lynn. Pictured: The Queen arrives and is greeted by (LtoR) HM Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, Tony Williams (Preservation Trust Chairman), The Earl of Leicester. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Chris Hill FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2007 (01603)772434

Next week, Great Yarmouth Borough Council will consider awarding Sir Richard Jewson the honorary freedom of the borough in recognition of his 15 years as Norfolk's Lord Lieutenant.

It comes after King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council agreed to grant him the same accolade for their borough, as he prepares to retire from his role.

A report going before the full borough council next week speaks of a range of ways the Lord Lieutenant served the Great Yarmouth area during his time in the role.

It says: “Sir Richard has been instrumental in securing many royal events to take place in Great Yarmouth, the most notably in 2012 with the Prince of Wales.

“Sir Richard has historical ties with Great Yarmouth from the family timber trade and links to Eastport.”