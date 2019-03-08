Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lord Lieutenant to be granted freedom of second borough in as many weeks

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 15 April 2019

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2012

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk looks set to receive the freedom of the Great Yarmouth borough - shortly after being given the same honour in the west of the county.

The Queen's visit to The King's Lynn Preservation Trust, Thoresby College, King's Lynn. Pictured: The Queen arrives and is greeted by (LtoR) HM Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, Tony Williams (Preservation Trust Chairman), The Earl of Leicester. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Chris Hill FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2007 (01603)772434 The Queen's visit to The King's Lynn Preservation Trust, Thoresby College, King's Lynn. Pictured: The Queen arrives and is greeted by (LtoR) HM Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, Tony Williams (Preservation Trust Chairman), The Earl of Leicester. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Chris Hill FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2007 (01603)772434

Next week, Great Yarmouth Borough Council will consider awarding Sir Richard Jewson the honorary freedom of the borough in recognition of his 15 years as Norfolk's Lord Lieutenant.

It comes after King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council agreed to grant him the same accolade for their borough, as he prepares to retire from his role.

A report going before the full borough council next week speaks of a range of ways the Lord Lieutenant served the Great Yarmouth area during his time in the role.

It says: “Sir Richard has been instrumental in securing many royal events to take place in Great Yarmouth, the most notably in 2012 with the Prince of Wales.

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: Denise BradleyThe Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: Denise Bradley

“Sir Richard has historical ties with Great Yarmouth from the family timber trade and links to Eastport.”

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager denies assault on homeless woman who has been left scared to go back on the streets

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man charged with assaulting emergency worker in park

A man from Great Yarmouth has been charged after he assaulted an emergency worker in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager denies assault on homeless woman who has been left scared to go back on the streets

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man charged with assaulting emergency worker in park

A man from Great Yarmouth has been charged after he assaulted an emergency worker in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Time for a dip! Two-thirds of region’s coastal waters rated ‘excellent’

Two thirds of the regions waters have been rated as excellent - the cleanest rating by the Environment Agency. Pictured - Gorleston beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lord Lieutenant to be granted freedom of second borough in as many weeks

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two Norfolk men burned after e-cigarette batteries exploded

hand holding an electronic cigarette

The code that marks out boats as calling Great Yarmouth home

Looking the worse for wear: the bow of the Our Seafarer, currently moored in Scotland.

Teenager denies assault on homeless woman who has been left scared to go back on the streets

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists