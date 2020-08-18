Road to close for three weeks for drainage maintenance

A stretch of road in a village outside Great Yarmouth will close for three weeks for drainage maintenance work.

The job, scheduled to begin on Monday (August 24), will see Norfolk County Council install new gullies along Lords Lane and Church Lane in Bradwell.

The gullies will be connected to the existing drainage system which runs underneath the road, while old manhole covers will be replaced and road markings refreshed.

The work, costing approximately £60,000, is anticipated to take approximately three weeks to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

The road will be closed between Elm Avenue and Fellowes Drive, as trenches need to be dug in the road to connect the new gullies to the existing system.

Access to properties will be maintained and a diversion route will be signed for traffic during closure.

The county council has thanked people in advance for their patience while the work is carried out by its community and environmental services department and their contractors.

