WATCH: Near miss on A47 between lorry and truck that saw giant crane slip

A lorry crashed into the back of a blue pickup truck on the A47 closing a roundabout in Acle. Picture: Baldwins Archant

This is the moment a lorry had to slam on its brakes to avoid hitting another car on the A47 - causing the huge crane it is carrying to slip off its bed.

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

The incident between a car and a lorry shut a roundabout on the A47 in Acle on Monday evening.

Dashcam footage from the lorry, which was carrying a crane, shows a blue pickup truck moving into the right-hand lane before it breaks sharply in front of it.

The lorry appears to narrowly avoid smashing into the back of the truck before it comes to a stop at the roundabout.

The crash caused the crane to slip from the bed of the lorry.

Police were called to the incident at just after 7pm with the roundabout being cleared at 7.40pm.

A picture from the scene shows a second crane towering above the lorry in attempt to secure the dislodged crane to the vehicle.



