Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Near miss on A47 between lorry and truck that saw giant crane slip

PUBLISHED: 17:13 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 28 August 2019

A lorry crashed into the back of a blue pickup truck on the A47 closing a roundabout in Acle. Picture: Baldwins

A lorry crashed into the back of a blue pickup truck on the A47 closing a roundabout in Acle. Picture: Baldwins

Archant

This is the moment a lorry had to slam on its brakes to avoid hitting another car on the A47 - causing the huge crane it is carrying to slip off its bed.

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: SubmittedThe roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

The incident between a car and a lorry shut a roundabout on the A47 in Acle on Monday evening.

Dashcam footage from the lorry, which was carrying a crane, shows a blue pickup truck moving into the right-hand lane before it breaks sharply in front of it.

The lorry appears to narrowly avoid smashing into the back of the truck before it comes to a stop at the roundabout.

The crash caused the crane to slip from the bed of the lorry.

Police were called to the incident at just after 7pm with the roundabout being cleared at 7.40pm.

A picture from the scene shows a second crane towering above the lorry in attempt to secure the dislodged crane to the vehicle.



Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Delays expected as busy Great Yarmouth road set for Third River Crossing survey works

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Bomb disposal called after mortar shells found on Norfolk beach

The bomb disposal team were called to Winterton beach after mortar shells were found Credit: Mark Williams-Cook

Technical problems ‘ruin’ new Quentin Tarantino film at Gorleston cinema

Jeanette Spicer, Tulsa Lange, and Aaron Spicer. PHOTO: Aaron Spicer

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Delays expected as busy Great Yarmouth road set for Third River Crossing survey works

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Bomb disposal called after mortar shells found on Norfolk beach

The bomb disposal team were called to Winterton beach after mortar shells were found Credit: Mark Williams-Cook

Technical problems ‘ruin’ new Quentin Tarantino film at Gorleston cinema

Jeanette Spicer, Tulsa Lange, and Aaron Spicer. PHOTO: Aaron Spicer

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Near miss on A47 between lorry and truck that saw giant crane slip

A lorry crashed into the back of a blue pickup truck on the A47 closing a roundabout in Acle. Picture: Baldwins

‘It’s amazing’ - Youth football club hails community after hundreds raised for torched clubhouse

Shrublands FC have set up a gofundme page after the club lost thousands of pounds worth of equipment in a fire on Tuesday night. Picture: Shrublands FC

Norfolk medical emergency charity appoints holiday resort boss as patron

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), a charity providing expert help at life-threatening medical emergencies, has appointed Potters Resort owner John Potter, as its new patron. Photo: NARS

Seaside hotel insists rooftop event did not breach noise rules as council hands it official notice

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists