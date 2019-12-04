Search

'I just want my little bird back' - Woman's concern over missing parrot

PUBLISHED: 13:12 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 04 December 2019

A parrot named Charlie has been missing for four weeks in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Dawn Braverman.

Archant

A woman is fearful for her beloved parrot after it escaped from her flat while she was out shopping.

Dawn Braverman, 65, who lives in Harry Miller Court in Great Yarmouth, said the bird, named Charlie, went missing four weeks ago.

"I went out shopping but when I came back he was gone, his cage was empty," she said.

Ms Braverman would normally leave the cage open, allowing Charlie to fly around inside the flat, but he must have flown out a window.

"I've searched everywhere for him, I've cried and cried over him.

"I miss him so much, I just want my little bird back," she said.

Charlie - a green parrot with a golden chest, white belly and some red in his tail - would fly around the house and say 'pretty boy Floyd' and 'pretty boy Charlie'.

Ms Braverman said she has searched all over the neighbourhood but without any luck.

She added, however, that one of her neighbours, who lives across the road, saw a woman holding a parrot in her hand a few days after Charlie went missing.

Ms Braverman is now hoping to find that woman.

If you know anything about Charlie, contact the reporter on 01493 847958 or daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk

