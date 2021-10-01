News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Ever fallen in love: Great Yarmouth hosting reading of Buzzcock's interviews

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:26 PM October 1, 2021   
Louie Shelley

Louie Shelley will be reading excerpts from her book, Ever Fallen in Love: The Lost Buzzcocks Tapes, at 7pm on Friday, October 1 at Colossal Youth / Red Herring Press, 169 King Street. - Credit: Louie Shelley

A reading of interviews with a founding member of the punk and new wave band Buzzcocks will be taking place in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Louie Shelley, from the Greater Manchester area, will be reading parts from her book Ever Fallen in Love: The Lost Buzzcocks Tapes - which contains the written words of founding member Pete Shelley - at Colossal Youth / Red Herring Press on King Street at 7pm pn Friday, October 1.

Louie Shelley

Louie Shelley will be reading excerpts from her book, Ever Fallen in Love: The Lost Buzzcocks Tapes, at 7pm on Friday, October 1 at Colossal Youth / Red Herring Press, 169 King Street. - Credit: Louie Shelley

The writer spent over 20 hours on the phone with the Buzzcock's singer while he was at his Estonian home before he died in 2018.

"Being able to speak to Pete about all those songs was a childhood dream come true," Miss Shelley said.

She was able to meet the Buzzcocks in 1999, which she described as "thrilling" as she had been a fan since the age of 12.

You may also want to watch:

The author describes the book as "a labour of love."

"But being able to speak to Pete about those was like a dream come true," Miss Shelley added.

Most Read

  1. 1 People rescued from flat fire in Gorleston
  2. 2 New Christmas market to be held in Gorleston's 'hidden gem'
  3. 3 Company wins multi-million-pound contract to build world first vessels
  1. 4 Morning police patrols at Great Yarmouth park
  2. 5 Banksy returned to 'original concept' as additions painted over
  3. 6 Plant-based takeover of vintage cafe sells out in minutes
  4. 7 VW Golf crashes into parked cars and flips on roof after police chase
  5. 8 Shocking photos show aftermath of Gorleston flat fire
  6. 9 White rabbit street artist back with Alice theme after 'Banksy break'
  7. 10 Banksy's model village artwork to be moved to Peterborough

The reading will take place at Colossal Youth / Red Herring Press, 169 King Street on Friday, October 1 from 7pm.

Louie Shelley

Louie Shelley will be reading excerpts from her book, Ever Fallen in Love: The Lost Buzzcocks Tapes, at 7pm on Friday, October 1 at Colossal Youth / Red Herring Press, 169 King Street. - Credit: Louie Shelley

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Regent Restaurant Great Yarmouth zero food hygiene rating

Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area

Anthony Carroll

person
Jay Kedge who has been jailed following an attack on his partner who suffered a fractured eye socket.

Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Boxer turns pro Henri Potter

Norfolk boxer turns pro after winning fight against bullies

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon