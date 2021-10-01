Ever fallen in love: Great Yarmouth hosting reading of Buzzcock's interviews
- Credit: Louie Shelley
A reading of interviews with a founding member of the punk and new wave band Buzzcocks will be taking place in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.
Louie Shelley, from the Greater Manchester area, will be reading parts from her book Ever Fallen in Love: The Lost Buzzcocks Tapes - which contains the written words of founding member Pete Shelley - at Colossal Youth / Red Herring Press on King Street at 7pm pn Friday, October 1.
The writer spent over 20 hours on the phone with the Buzzcock's singer while he was at his Estonian home before he died in 2018.
"Being able to speak to Pete about all those songs was a childhood dream come true," Miss Shelley said.
She was able to meet the Buzzcocks in 1999, which she described as "thrilling" as she had been a fan since the age of 12.
The author describes the book as "a labour of love."
"But being able to speak to Pete about those was like a dream come true," Miss Shelley added.
The reading will take place at Colossal Youth / Red Herring Press, 169 King Street on Friday, October 1 from 7pm.