Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nursing home bounces back from special measures with good rating

PUBLISHED: 11:32 22 January 2019

Staff at Lound Hall Nursing Home celebrate earning a good rating during latest CQC inspection. Photo: KRG Healthcare.

Staff at Lound Hall Nursing Home celebrate earning a good rating during latest CQC inspection. Photo: KRG Healthcare.

Archant

Transparency, openness and trust were the key ingredients to a care home transformation as inspectors upgraded its rating from inadequate to good.

Lound Hall Nursing Home, in Jay Lane, Lound, was placed into special measures in December 2017 after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) discovered a list of failings.

Inspectors found the service in breach of regulations with insufficient staffing levels, mismanagement of medicines and unsafe recruitment procedures.

Some residents were found to be socially isolated and disengaged and those nursed in bed had little access to engagement or activity.

Vinay Patel, managing director of KRG Healthcare which runs the home, admitted the damning report was “extremely worrying”.

Determined to do better, the care home team set off on a “12-month journey” to change the organisation’s culture.

Mr Patel said: “Historically Lound Hall has always had a yo-yo reputation, swinging back and forth between good and inadequate.”

Sections of the management team were let go and new staff were brought in to signal the changing ethos of the care home.

It also began holding monthly meetings with relatives to discuss failings and improvements as well as receive immediate feedback.

And the latest CQC report, published in December 2018, found there had been “significant improvements” at the 43-bed care home.

Inspectors said: “People and their relatives told us they felt safe living in the service and that staff made them feel safe.

“Staff demonstrated a good understanding of keeping people safe in discussions with us.

“Risks to people were appropriately planned and managed. Medicines were stored, managed and administered safely.”

“Care planning now provided staff with the information they required to protect people from the risks of malnutrition or dehydration.”

The service is now rated good across the areas of safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

Mr Patel added: “It feels amazing; all the hard work that we put in last year has paid off.

“We have recreated that culture of trust between Lound Hall and the rest of the world.

“We are now on a mission to outstanding.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

Several people from Norfolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school celebrates ‘fantastic’ improved Ofsted result

Pupils at Moorlands Academy, after the primary school was rated Good by Ofsted

Most Read

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

#includeImage($article, 225)

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Primary school celebrates ‘fantastic’ improved Ofsted result

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

WATCH: Photographer capture adorable moment a baby grey seal pup sleeps on beach

Newborn pup sleeping on Blakeney Point. Picture: Ian Ward

Residents invited to Holocaust Memorial Day service

Holocaust memorial service at Blackfriars Jewish cemetery, Great Yarmouth.

Fresh local food: family friendly carvery Lowestoft

All meat will be carved freshly at the counter by professional chefs as part of Ivy House Country Hotel's carvery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Sexual abuse survivors centre opens in Great Yarmouth

A centre for survivors of sexual abuse has opened in Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists