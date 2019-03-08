Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Drawings of up to 140 new homes proposed for a Norfolk village will go on display, allowing residents to examine the plans.

The development, part of a county council bid to raise millions of pounds, is to be built off Norwich Road in Acle, a village of more than 2,000 people.

The drawings will be exhibited later this month before the monthly meeting of the parish council, with members of the public offered the chance to examine the plans and ask the developers questions.

The development is part of plans by the county council to raise money by using land it owns but which is deemed surplus to its needs.

Repton, a property company set up by County Hall, has appointed Lovell to build the houses.

Outline planning permission for the site is already in place and construction is expected to start in early 2020.

The display takes place at 6.40pm on June 24 in the Methodist Church on Bridewell Lane in Acle.