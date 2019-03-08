Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

PUBLISHED: 16:24 11 June 2019

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Drawings of up to 140 new homes proposed for a Norfolk village will go on display, allowing residents to examine the plans.

The development, part of a county council bid to raise millions of pounds, is to be built off Norwich Road in Acle, a village of more than 2,000 people.

The drawings will be exhibited later this month before the monthly meeting of the parish council, with members of the public offered the chance to examine the plans and ask the developers questions.

The development is part of plans by the county council to raise money by using land it owns but which is deemed surplus to its needs.

Repton, a property company set up by County Hall, has appointed Lovell to build the houses.

Outline planning permission for the site is already in place and construction is expected to start in early 2020.

You may also want to watch:

The display takes place at 6.40pm on June 24 in the Methodist Church on Bridewell Lane in Acle.

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Take a first look at the menu of the brand new Hog Hotel and restaurant

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It makes me feel alive’: Meet Mandy the powerlifter, 51, with a world record

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the squat lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in Great Yarmouth

Police were called to an altercation in Middlegate on Saturday.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists