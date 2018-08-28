Search

Three million bowls need to be filled for abandoned pets this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 15 December 2018

Three million bowls need to be filled for abandoned pets this Christmas. Picture Getty Images

The community have been asked to come together to help feed abandoned pets spending Christmas in rescue centres.

Pets at Home, in Lowestoft will be a part of a nation-wide fundraiser to help raise money for abandoned animals as a part of the Santa Paws Appeal.

From Christmas eve, the appeal will fund at least three million dinners for abandoned pets over the festive season across the country.

The store will be raising money for the Cats Protection Anglia Coastal Branch,which is based in Lowestoft.

Fundraising Manager, Amy Wilson commented: “It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre goes without a Christmas dinner, and we hope that people will spare a moment’s thought when Christmas shopping for their own beloved pets this year and make a donation to those pets less fortunate than their own.”

To donate £3 text BOWL01 or visit the support adoption for pets website.

