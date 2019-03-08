Jail for banned driver caught almost five times over legal limit on A47

A man caught drink driving on the A47 has been jailed.

Michal Leszcznski, of Park Road, Lowestoft, was driving a Chrysler Grand Voyager on the A47, at Gorleston on Saturday September 14, when he was stopped by officers from Operation Moonshot East.

He was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit and just four months into a 36 month driving disqualification for a previous drink driving offence.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday September 16 where he was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for driving whilst disqualified and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol Limit.

Earlier this month Great Yarmouth Police announced via twitter that Operation Moonshot had made its 200th arrest.

The post said over 71 shifts the team, comprising nine officers, had seized 86 vehicles, issued 70 traffic offence reports and seized criminal property worth over £120,000.

Sgt Tungatt said: "I am extremely pleased with our proactive results.

"This should serve as a warning to those who come to Norfolk to commit crime.

"We will stop at nothing to target these individuals."