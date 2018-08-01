Man makes 3,000 bogus and threatening 999 calls

Published: 6:11 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

A man has admitted making thousands of nuisance and aggressive 999 calls to the police - including threatening to slit the throats of control room staff and cutting off the legs of members of the Royal Family.

Joshua Harris, of Lowestoft, made 3,000 999 calls to Suffolk police over a nine month period, a court heard and also clogged up the Suffolk police non-emergency 101 number.

Harris, 30, of Beccles Road and who had mental health issues, pleaded guilty to persistently making use of a public communication to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety when he appeared in the dock at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

Tess Mann, prosecuting said: “He was continually ringing the police from his home number in inappropriate circumstances.

“During the calls he was abusive and threatening.”

As part of the investigation, logs showed that between October 8, 2017 and June 5 he rang 999 3,000 times and between July 2, 2017 and November 21, 2017 he made 141 calls to 111 and spent a total of three hours and 45 minutes on the non-emergency line.

On July 2 this year he made 13 calls to the police.

Mrs Mann said he threatened to slit the throats of police staff, referred to Katie Price, made weird noises and called police Nazis and fascists.

She added that Harris also threatened to “chop the legs off the Royal Family”.

When police went to Harris’s home they also found cannabis resin and he was charged with two counts of possessing a Class B drug, charges he also pleaded guilty to at court.

James Hartley, representing Harris, said his client had not explained to him why he had kept making the phone calls, except to say it would “open a can of worms” and the police knew why.

Mr Hartley said Harris had also been admitted to Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth, which is run by a mental health trust, but said he was “better now”.

Harris had apologised to the police and had taken some chocolates to a police station.

Mr Hartley said: “He says he won’t be doing this again.”

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report and Harris will be sentenced on August 27.