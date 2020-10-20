Security guard who saved man’s life named industry ‘hero’ in national campaign

A security guard who helped save a man’s life has been named an indstry hero for “going the extra mile for his community”.

Chris Church, security officer at Pheonix Events (East), standing outside Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth where he has worked for the past eight months. Photo: Archant Chris Church, security officer at Pheonix Events (East), standing outside Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth where he has worked for the past eight months. Photo: Archant

Chris Church, 37, a security officer from Lowestoft, was patrolling Great Yarmouth’s former marina centre at 10pm on September 20 when he was forced into ‘incident mode’.

A man with a knife wound on his neck had entered the water at Yarmouth seafront, with Mr Church coaxing him out and placing pressure on the wound until the ambulance arrived.

In recognition of his efforts, the Security Industry Authority, a public body regulating private security operations in the UK, has featured Mr Church on it’s #SIAHeroes campaign.

Chief executive Ian Todd said: “Christopher’s story is testament to the fact that despite the challenges, many operatives are going the extra mile to serve their communities throughout the Covid-19 crisis.”

Mr Church added: “The man kept thanking me and telling me I’d saved his life.

“He’s still in hospital but is now in a stable condition.”

