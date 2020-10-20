Search

Advanced search

Security guard who saved man’s life named industry ‘hero’ in national campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:49 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 20 October 2020

Chris Church, standing at the jetty by the Marina Centre on the seafront. He ran here to look out across the beach after being alerted to a man with a knife wound. Photo: Archant

Chris Church, standing at the jetty by the Marina Centre on the seafront. He ran here to look out across the beach after being alerted to a man with a knife wound. Photo: Archant

Archant

A security guard who helped save a man’s life has been named an indstry hero for “going the extra mile for his community”.

Chris Church, security officer at Pheonix Events (East), standing outside Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth where he has worked for the past eight months. Photo: ArchantChris Church, security officer at Pheonix Events (East), standing outside Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth where he has worked for the past eight months. Photo: Archant

Chris Church, 37, a security officer from Lowestoft, was patrolling Great Yarmouth’s former marina centre at 10pm on September 20 when he was forced into ‘incident mode’.

A man with a knife wound on his neck had entered the water at Yarmouth seafront, with Mr Church coaxing him out and placing pressure on the wound until the ambulance arrived.

You may also want to watch:

In recognition of his efforts, the Security Industry Authority, a public body regulating private security operations in the UK, has featured Mr Church on it’s #SIAHeroes campaign.

Chief executive Ian Todd said: “Christopher’s story is testament to the fact that despite the challenges, many operatives are going the extra mile to serve their communities throughout the Covid-19 crisis.”

Mr Church added: “The man kept thanking me and telling me I’d saved his life.

“He’s still in hospital but is now in a stable condition.”

MORE: Security guard jumps into action to help man with knife wound

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Three men die from coronavirus at Norfolk hospital

Three more Covid-19 deaths have been reported at the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Theatre launches surprise ‘Christmas season’ following lifeline recovery grant

Gorleston's Pavilion Theatre decided to postpone the shows lined up on its 2020 calendar - including the annual pantomime. Photo: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

‘From barley to beer’ - historic brewery taps into tech to create virtual tour

The entrance to the Lacons Brewery in Main Cross Road, Great Yarmouth. The site is closed to visitors, but instead they can enjoy a Covid-safe tour from their armchairs online thanks to a new virtual tool that has gone live on the historic company's new website Picture: Lacons

Security guard who saved man’s life named industry ‘hero’ in national campaign

Chris Church, standing at the jetty by the Marina Centre on the seafront. He ran here to look out across the beach after being alerted to a man with a knife wound. Photo: Archant

Man charged after heroin worth £1,000 seized from car

A47 Acle Straight Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020