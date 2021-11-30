Bishop gives seal of approval to church improvements

The Bishop of Norwich the Right Reverend Graham Usher officially opens the new area - Credit: Ken Grapes

A celebratory carol service at a towering church in a picturesque Broads village was visited by the Bishop of Norwich the Right Reverend Graham Usher.

The service at St Catherine's Church in Ludham, which was led by the Rev Taylor Wilton - Morgan, was, in part, to celebrate the completion of the modernisation of the building.

After his address to the large congregation, Bishop Graham dedicated a suite of kitchen and toilets built underneath a substantial new ringing gallery.

He then cut a ribbon and declared the new works open.

Ken Grapes, chairman of the Ludham Church Council, said that the modernisation had been a long haul, having started over ten years ago with the encouragement of a former vicar, the Rev Neville Khambatta.

Over this time, the church building has been improved, with new lighting and heating, and redecorated throughout.

The new works were the final step in this long process, which has turned the building into what is called a valuable community asset.



