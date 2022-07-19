Charity's appeal to help walk dog around scenic village

The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care. - Credit: Cinnamon Trust

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find volunteers to walk a person's dog for them in a Norfolk Broads village.

The Cinnamon Trust is looking for people to walk a dog belonging to a resident of Ludham.

The trust's volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care.

A statement from the Cinnamon Trust said: "We are looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of the Ludham area and their delightful dog who would love to go for a good walk."

Last month the trust launched a similar appeal to find a dog walker for an owner in nearby Bradwell.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can download a volunteer registration form from cinnamon.org.uk or email the trust at appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.

Alternatively you can call 01736 757900.