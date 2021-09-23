News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Do you think dog ban on Broads path should continue?

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:50 AM September 23, 2021   
Cattle on Ludham Marshes. Images taken 17-08-2017

Cattle at the nature reserve - Credit: Peter Dent

People are being asked if they think a ban on dog walking on part of a picturesque Norfolk Broads nature reserve should continue.

The Broads Authority has launched a consultation over long-standing ban on dogs at Ludham and Potter Heigham Marshes, between Great Yarmouth and Cromer.

The dog ban has been been in place on a 315-long metre path between Horse Fen Bank and Dyke End to protect wildlife, such as wintering and nest birds, otters and voles, from being disturbed.

Natural England manage the reserve and say dogs are "inimical" to nests, eggs and unfledged birds.

It also says otters, brown hares and water voles are all susceptible to disturbance, particularly by dogs.

The ban arrangements are legally bound to be reviewed every five years.

The consultation by the Broads Authority runs until October 18.

To make a representation contact Broads Authority officer Lewis Treloar directly by writing to him at Broads Authority, Yare House 62-64 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1RY or by emailing LewisTreloar@broads-authority.gov.uk

