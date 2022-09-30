Luxury cruise ship docks in Great Yarmouth

A luxury cruiser has docked at Yarmouth for the day - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Concil

A luxury cruise ship has docked in Great Yarmouth as part of a 14-day trip.

The Seabourn Ovation docked at the outer harbour just before 8am today (September 30) and will leave for Dover this evening as part of the round-Britain cruise.

Passengers were welcomed by deputy mayor Cllr Penny Carpenter and a three-piece band.

The ship's passengers are touring the town on a shuttle bus alongside excursions to Norwich, the Broads and Sandringham.

The Ovation is 690ft long and 92ft wide with 300 suites and 11 decks.

There are multiple restaurants and bars, a fitness centre, a spa, two deck pools and a theatre for lectures and shows.

The Seabourn Quest was the first of the company's ships to arrive in Yarmouth in June 2018, followed by the slightly larger Ovation in September.

A ship from the fleet last visited in June 2019.

The Ovation is due to return to Yarmouth next year as part of the Jewels of the British Isles cruises in September 2023.