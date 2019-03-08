Former M&S reopens as gallery in town centre

Kaavous Clayton and partner Julia Devonshire have set up a gallery showcasing the different ways paper can be presented in the former M&S building in King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Four years after Great Yarmouth’s much-loved M&S closed, its doors have reopened as a gallery.

The Annotated Reader comprises 281 texts showcasing "a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018."

Original Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, is staging a trio of exhibitions at the building in King Street as part of the retail hub’s effort to redefine itself.

Kaavous Clayton, co-director, said more than one hundred people had been to visit since it opened at 12pm today (April 6).

The gallery will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Thursday's to Saturday's until April 27.

“I am really pleased with how everything has gone so far,” he said.

“We have had a positive reaction and I hope we will have plenty more visitors.”

Original Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, is staging a trio of exhibitions as part of the retail hub's effort to redefine itself.

Mr Clayton said the gallery aims to showcase the differing ways paper can be presented.

One of the exhibitions called The Annotated Reader comprises of 281 texts which showcase “a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018.”

The exibition of Jaodong Window paper-cutting.

Also on display is an exhibition of Jaodong Window paper-cutting - a type of Chinese paper-cutting.

The gallery will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Thursdays to Saturdays until April 27.