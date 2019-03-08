Former M&S reopens as gallery in town centre
PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 06 April 2019
Archant
Four years after Great Yarmouth’s much-loved M&S closed, its doors have reopened as a gallery.
Original Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, is staging a trio of exhibitions at the building in King Street as part of the retail hub’s effort to redefine itself.
Kaavous Clayton, co-director, said more than one hundred people had been to visit since it opened at 12pm today (April 6).
“I am really pleased with how everything has gone so far,” he said.
“We have had a positive reaction and I hope we will have plenty more visitors.”
Mr Clayton said the gallery aims to showcase the differing ways paper can be presented.
One of the exhibitions called The Annotated Reader comprises of 281 texts which showcase “a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018.”
Also on display is an exhibition of Jaodong Window paper-cutting - a type of Chinese paper-cutting.
The gallery will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Thursdays to Saturdays until April 27.