Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Former M&S reopens as gallery in town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 06 April 2019

Kaavous Clayton and partner Julia Devonshire have set up a gallery showcasing the different ways paper can be presented in the former M&S building in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Kaavous Clayton and partner Julia Devonshire have set up a gallery showcasing the different ways paper can be presented in the former M&S building in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Four years after Great Yarmouth’s much-loved M&S closed, its doors have reopened as a gallery.

The Annotated Reader comprises 281 texts showcasing “a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018.” Picture: Joseph NortonThe Annotated Reader comprises 281 texts showcasing “a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018.” Picture: Joseph Norton

Original Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, is staging a trio of exhibitions at the building in King Street as part of the retail hub’s effort to redefine itself.

Kaavous Clayton, co-director, said more than one hundred people had been to visit since it opened at 12pm today (April 6).

The gallery will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Thursday’s to Saturday’s until April 27. Picture: Joseph NortonThe gallery will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Thursday’s to Saturday’s until April 27. Picture: Joseph Norton

“I am really pleased with how everything has gone so far,” he said.

“We have had a positive reaction and I hope we will have plenty more visitors.”

Original Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, is staging a trio of exhibitions as part of the retail hub’s effort to redefine itself. Picture: Joseph NortonOriginal Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, is staging a trio of exhibitions as part of the retail hub’s effort to redefine itself. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mr Clayton said the gallery aims to showcase the differing ways paper can be presented.

One of the exhibitions called The Annotated Reader comprises of 281 texts which showcase “a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018.”

The exibition of Jaodong Window paper-cutting. Picture: Joseph NortonThe exibition of Jaodong Window paper-cutting. Picture: Joseph Norton

Also on display is an exhibition of Jaodong Window paper-cutting - a type of Chinese paper-cutting.

The gallery will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Thursdays to Saturdays until April 27.

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

A woman has described the horrifying moment a gardener was catapulted out of a ride-on lawnmower in Gorleston. Picture: Liz Coates

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Investigation launched after worker on lawnmower plunges down cliff

The ride-on lawnmower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

A woman has described the horrifying moment a gardener was catapulted out of a ride-on lawnmower in Gorleston. Picture: Liz Coates

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Investigation launched after worker on lawnmower plunges down cliff

The ride-on lawnmower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Obituary: Norfolk band leader who shared spotlight with Status Quo and Morecambe and Wise

A band that gave value for money Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Former M&S reopens as gallery in town centre

Kaavous Clayton and partner Julia Devonshire have set up a gallery showcasing the different ways paper can be presented in the former M&S building in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man who battled ‘vivid’ suicide thoughts leaves Norfolk due to ‘disgusting’ treatment by mental health service

Brandon Carpenter, 24, who lived in Great Yarmouth for two and a half years, said he was left with no choice but to leave Norfolk due to the 'disgusting' treatment by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: Joe Norton

Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of teenager in taxi

Two women left the taxi at Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Van stolen in coastal village before being found two miles away

A van was stolen in Caister during the early hours of Friday morning before being found in Great Yarmouth hours later. Picture: Ian Burt.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists