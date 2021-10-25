Gallery
Five-year-old completes running challenge for brave Leanne
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
She was too young and just 10cm too small to take part in the real Race for Life with her mum.
But, undeterred, Mabel Shields has run her own version of the 5k fundraising challenge around the streets of her Gorleston home.
The five-year-old pulled on her running shoes in memory of her aunt Leanne Shields who died aged 29 shortly after being given the cancer all-clear.
And she was cheered and tooted the whole way round, friends and strangers filling her bucket with £200 in cash and bringing her total to close to £1,500.
Mabel's parents Mark and Naomi Shields, of Beccles Road, said they could not be more proud of their daughter who was inspired by Leanne to support the cancer charity.
Although the pair were cousins, Leanne regarded her as her niece, saying how proud she was of Mabel's efforts before she died.
You may also want to watch:
On the day, and with the blessing of Race for Life organisers who had provided a T-shirt and medal, Mabel set off hand-in-hand with her parents, a pair of fluttering fairy wings putting an extra spring in her step.
Mrs Shields, 45, said she was stunned at all the enthusiastic support, people even throwing money from their cars.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 2 'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it
- 3 Man dies after medical emergency on beach
- 4 How Great Yarmouth are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 5 Spiking in Great Yarmouth club last weekend
- 6 Bid for new affordable homes on 'eyesore' site in Gorleston
- 7 Mother-of-two takes over slumber party business
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
- 9 New vintage store opens bigger premises
- 10 Fire on the water bursts into life on Yarmouth seafront
"We had people joining us for some of the way which was lovely, and one of her friends had decorated the house with balloons and made a poster.
"There was so much support it was really quite unexpected. To get an extra £200 was unbelievable," she said.
She said Mabel rewarded those who donated with a beaming smile, completing the distance in 1hr 20mins.
Leanne Shields had spoken openly and honestly about the reality of having cervical cancer after she put off her own screening test.
She was passionate about encouraging all women - but especially those who thought they might be "too young" - to take up their invite to be tested.
In the weeks before her death she raised around £1,000 via a head shave. An event and raffle at Burgh Hall, Burgh Castle, last week raised £2,300 for a memorial tribute.
Mrs Shields said Leanne would have been amazed by all the fundraising and tributes, and thankful to everyone who had contributed.
To sponsor Mabel search the online donation page via Leanne and Naomi Race for Life.