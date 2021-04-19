Great Yarmouth families are invited to put on their dancing shoes

Published: 2:57 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM April 19, 2021

"Using sound, light, shadow, movement and fun, Magic Acorns is inviting families to play together inside a very special, socially distanced, magical space." - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Families are invited to bring their young children to play at a Great Yarmouth art gallery this month.

Magic Acorns are making an installation called "in-between spaces" for children under three and their families at Primeyarc, the old Debenhams store, in Market Gates Shopping Centre.

Magic Acorns is inviting families to play together inside a very special, socially distanced, magical space as a wondrous place to play after a year of lockdown.

Ever dreamed of being able to play and dance in a huge empty store? Now is your chance with Magic Acorns, who have been working with Great Yarmouth families for twenty years. - Credit: Magic Acorns

The company has worked with young children and families in Great Yarmouth for more than 20 years.

Sessions are free for children under three and their families will take place on April 26 - 30.

Priority booking is accessible via the Great Yarmouth Early Childhood Family Service, with remaining spaces available from April 22 on the Magic Acorns website.

Core public health guidelines will be followed for the sessions, so spaces are for one family bubble of up to six people at a time.