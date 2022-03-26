News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Video captures 'magical' encounter between trio of foxes

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:18 AM March 26, 2022
Trio of foxes in Bradwell garden near Great Yarmouth

A Bradwell man has shared footage of three foxes charging around in his garden. - Credit: Alan Harriman

A man was stunned when his home CCTV camera caught footage of a trio of foxes charging around in his garden.

Alan Harriman, of Morton Crescent, Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, shared the video on Facebook with hundreds of people viewing and commenting on the "magical" scene.

The 71-year-old said he checked his cameras every morning on the off chance anyone was "snooping around" and was delighted to view the animals in his front garden at 1.15am.

People who had seen the video said it was likely a female fox in the middle was trying to fend off a suitor during  the breeding season, all their tails swishing wildly.

"A year or two ago we saw a fox out of the back bedroom window trying to get into a rabbit hutch but we have never seen anything like this," he said.

The 22 second video generated a lot of positive comments with people tagging it "amazing" and "beautiful" and sharing details of encounters they had had with foxes.

Mr Harriman said he was happy to have seen three in one place, and that other people had enjoyed seeing the footage.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Traffic 'gridlock' around Yarmouth after major blaze and crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
NR Health and Fitness at Fitness 2000

Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Customers gazed into the windows at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on April 3, 1981.

16 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1980s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon