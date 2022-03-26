Video captures 'magical' encounter between trio of foxes

A Bradwell man has shared footage of three foxes charging around in his garden. - Credit: Alan Harriman

A man was stunned when his home CCTV camera caught footage of a trio of foxes charging around in his garden.

Alan Harriman, of Morton Crescent, Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, shared the video on Facebook with hundreds of people viewing and commenting on the "magical" scene.

The 71-year-old said he checked his cameras every morning on the off chance anyone was "snooping around" and was delighted to view the animals in his front garden at 1.15am.

People who had seen the video said it was likely a female fox in the middle was trying to fend off a suitor during the breeding season, all their tails swishing wildly.

"A year or two ago we saw a fox out of the back bedroom window trying to get into a rabbit hutch but we have never seen anything like this," he said.

The 22 second video generated a lot of positive comments with people tagging it "amazing" and "beautiful" and sharing details of encounters they had had with foxes.

Mr Harriman said he was happy to have seen three in one place, and that other people had enjoyed seeing the footage.