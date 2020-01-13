Bid for more than 600 new homes and school for seaside village

Persimmon Homes has trimmed its application at Caister from 725 to 665 homes. A formal planning application has now been submitted Picture: Persimmon Homes Archant

Formal plans have been lodged for a new estate of 665 homes tipped as a "logical extension" to a seaside village.

Persimmon Homes wants to build the new estate called Magnolia Gardens on land west of Jack Chase Way in Caister - and is asking planners for outline permission after months of meetings.

The application is for 60 fewer homes than was talked about in the summer when developers met with parish council and villagers, and includes provision for a new school, community centre, and health centre.

The site comprises two arable fields, part of Nova Scotia Farm, and sits opposite another Persimmon development Beauchamp Grange which is still being built.

Feedback given to the developer following a questionnaire revealed just 7pc of people supported the scheme.

Planning documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show an entrance avenue at the north end, a central green space and corridor, and village greens.

A design and access statement forming part of the application says: "Residential development on the site is considered to be an entirely suitable use constituting a logical extension to the settlement of Caister-on-sea."

The outline planning consent also asks for a local centre including shops, professional services, restaurants and cafes, drinking establishments as well office and community use.

It is described as a "destination" for residents that will help foster a sense of community.

The estate will see a range of homes set out in "different character areas" in what is described as "a modern contemporary form of development."

The documents say in time the homes will benefit from their own commuter/shopper services to Yarmouth and Norwich run by First.

It is understood existing services from Yarmouth to the northern villages will divert via the new homes with multiple bus stops on the route.

If approved the estate will be built in three phases and likely house some 1,335 residents when complete.

Two children's play areas will be provided as well as a new village hall, probably in the parish council's preferred location close to Tesco where it owns the land.

People have until January 13, 2020, to comment on the scheme. Concerns have already been raised about traffic, congestion, and impact on services.

To see the full application and have your say visit the borough council's website here.