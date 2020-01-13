Search

Advanced search

Bid for more than 600 new homes and school for seaside village

PUBLISHED: 14:59 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 18 December 2019

Persimmon Homes has trimmed its application at Caister from 725 to 665 homes. A formal planning application has now been submitted Picture: Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes has trimmed its application at Caister from 725 to 665 homes. A formal planning application has now been submitted Picture: Persimmon Homes

Archant

Formal plans have been lodged for a new estate of 665 homes tipped as a "logical extension" to a seaside village.

Persimmon Homes wants to build the new estate called Magnolia Gardens on land west of Jack Chase Way in Caister - and is asking planners for outline permission after months of meetings.

The application is for 60 fewer homes than was talked about in the summer when developers met with parish council and villagers, and includes provision for a new school, community centre, and health centre.

The site comprises two arable fields, part of Nova Scotia Farm, and sits opposite another Persimmon development Beauchamp Grange which is still being built.

Feedback given to the developer following a questionnaire revealed just 7pc of people supported the scheme.

Planning documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show an entrance avenue at the north end, a central green space and corridor, and village greens.

A design and access statement forming part of the application says: "Residential development on the site is considered to be an entirely suitable use constituting a logical extension to the settlement of Caister-on-sea."

MORE: 'Where are all these people coming from, and where will they work?' - residents voice fears over 725-homes plan

You may also want to watch:

The outline planning consent also asks for a local centre including shops, professional services, restaurants and cafes, drinking establishments as well office and community use.

It is described as a "destination" for residents that will help foster a sense of community.

The estate will see a range of homes set out in "different character areas" in what is described as "a modern contemporary form of development."

The documents say in time the homes will benefit from their own commuter/shopper services to Yarmouth and Norwich run by First.

It is understood existing services from Yarmouth to the northern villages will divert via the new homes with multiple bus stops on the route.

If approved the estate will be built in three phases and likely house some 1,335 residents when complete.

Two children's play areas will be provided as well as a new village hall, probably in the parish council's preferred location close to Tesco where it owns the land.

People have until January 13, 2020, to comment on the scheme. Concerns have already been raised about traffic, congestion, and impact on services.

To see the full application and have your say visit the borough council's website here.

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dog owners warned over festive fouling

Message to dog owners. Clean it Up slogan on the pavement in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Man had cosh and claw hammer on street to ‘bang in nails’

Stratis Kyriacou said he was going to 'bang in some nails' when police caught him with a clutch of weapons in Norwich Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Bid for more than 600 new homes and school for seaside village

Persimmon Homes has trimmed its application at Caister from 725 to 665 homes. A formal planning application has now been submitted Picture: Persimmon Homes

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Boy, 13, arrested after cars damaged and emergency worker assaulted

Two teenagers have been arrested after three cars were damaged in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14). Picture: Debbie Grapes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists