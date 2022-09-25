A ticket to ride: Meet the 88-year-old going interrailing
- Credit: supplied by Malcolm Metcalf
More than half a century has passed since Malcolm Metcalf lay in plaster for over a year, vowing if he ever recovered he would live a life of travel and adventure.
Now, aged 88, the globe-trotting octogenarian is embarking on his final "epic tour" taking 17 trains across eight countries in 22 days.
Using the now 50-year-old interrail pass - beloved by students as a cheap way to see Europe by train - he is setting off from Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall Station on the 9.17am on Friday September 30.
He aims to raise £10,000 for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, which has just £1m of a £12.5 target left to raise.
Previous adventures have seen him travel overland to Australia, journey around the whole of Britain on his bus pass and cross America by train - journeys that have raised thousands for charity, forged lasting friendships, and resulted in several books.
This one, he estimates will likely be his last, although he has no health problems and declares he "doesn't feel his age".
Having read about the pass turning 50 he thought it would be ideal for his "last epic journey".
"I have had some wonderful journeys and I thought I would like to go on one more. I cannot go to the US because it is so expensive, so I thought this would be ideal", he said.
Mr Metcalf, of Magdalen Way, Gorleston, has funded the entire trip himself including all overnight stays and the ticket which has cost £466.
The trip will take him from St Pancras to Paris where he will stay with friends from Rambouillet, twinned with Great Yarmouth for a milestone 40 years.
From there he travels through Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Italy returning to Yarmouth at 2.20pm on Saturday October 22.
His longest journey will be 12 hours, and he will only be staying one or two nights at each stop.
He said his one concession to age was to have a proper bed every night, albeit often in a hostel costing just £21.
Mr Metcalf contracted tuberculosis (TB) in his spine in the 1950s and lay in plaster for a full year, taking another year to recover.
During that time his twin brother bought him a book about travel and the rest is history.
He says he has always found kindness and friendship on his trips. So far his latest has been dogged by rail strikes and a dash to Peterborough to get his passport renewed.
While he understands times are tough he hopes if a large number of people each donate just £1 he will reach his target.
He said his shaver, glasses, and mobile phone were his travel essentials and that his biggest worry was the weather.
"Nothing really worries me though," he added. "I can adapt to anything. I go on my own but I am never lonely.
"I am very excited, I cannot wait. I am lucky to have good health and I still keep fit walking to the harbour's mouth every morning.
"After TB I had to learn to walk again and lost two years of my life.
"But I would not change it for anything. It is how I have come to appreciate life."
Amy Bramble, community marketing and fundraising manager for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: "We are thrilled at Priscilla Bacon Hospice that Malcolm has chosen to fundraise for us, his energy, enthusiasm and approach to life’s adventures is incredibly inspiring and we look forward to hearing about his travels over the coming weeks.
"We have raised over £11m so far and have just £1m to raise.
"We officially broke ground on the site in February of this year and still need the help of our local community and people like Malcolm to complete the project as soon as possible."
To donate search Malcolm Metcalf's train tour of Europe on the JustGiving website.