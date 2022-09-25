A ticket to ride: Meet the 88-year-old going interrailing

Malcolm Metcalf, aged 88, prepares to tour Europe by train with his Interrail pass which turned 50 this year. - Credit: supplied by Malcolm Metcalf

More than half a century has passed since Malcolm Metcalf lay in plaster for over a year, vowing if he ever recovered he would live a life of travel and adventure.

Now, aged 88, the globe-trotting octogenarian is embarking on his final "epic tour" taking 17 trains across eight countries in 22 days.

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, resting with a cup of coffee and a biscuit after having his COVID-19 vaccination at James Paget Hospital. He was one of the first to receive the jab and has had five, plus his flu jab, ahead of his latest epic adventure. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Using the now 50-year-old interrail pass - beloved by students as a cheap way to see Europe by train - he is setting off from Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall Station on the 9.17am on Friday September 30.

He aims to raise £10,000 for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, which has just £1m of a £12.5 target left to raise.

Previous adventures have seen him travel overland to Australia, journey around the whole of Britain on his bus pass and cross America by train - journeys that have raised thousands for charity, forged lasting friendships, and resulted in several books.

Horse riding in Korumburra Victoria Australia in1968. Malcolm Metcalf, 88, from Gorleston, is preparing for his latest epic adventure. - Credit: Archant

This one, he estimates will likely be his last, although he has no health problems and declares he "doesn't feel his age".

Having read about the pass turning 50 he thought it would be ideal for his "last epic journey".

"I have had some wonderful journeys and I thought I would like to go on one more. I cannot go to the US because it is so expensive, so I thought this would be ideal", he said.

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, taking a break while driving through Iran in 1970, on the way to Australia. At 88 he is planning to set off interrailing on September 30, 2022. - Credit: Archant

Mr Metcalf, of Magdalen Way, Gorleston, has funded the entire trip himself including all overnight stays and the ticket which has cost £466.

The trip will take him from St Pancras to Paris where he will stay with friends from Rambouillet, twinned with Great Yarmouth for a milestone 40 years.

From there he travels through Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Italy returning to Yarmouth at 2.20pm on Saturday October 22.

His longest journey will be 12 hours, and he will only be staying one or two nights at each stop.

Malcolm Metcalf who has written a book on his world travels and is planning his latest adventure aged 88. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

He said his one concession to age was to have a proper bed every night, albeit often in a hostel costing just £21.

Mr Metcalf contracted tuberculosis (TB) in his spine in the 1950s and lay in plaster for a full year, taking another year to recover.

During that time his twin brother bought him a book about travel and the rest is history.

He says he has always found kindness and friendship on his trips. So far his latest has been dogged by rail strikes and a dash to Peterborough to get his passport renewed.

Malcolm Metcalf at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich during his fundraising challenge to travel round Britain on his bus pass. - Credit: Archant

While he understands times are tough he hopes if a large number of people each donate just £1 he will reach his target.

He said his shaver, glasses, and mobile phone were his travel essentials and that his biggest worry was the weather.

"Nothing really worries me though," he added. "I can adapt to anything. I go on my own but I am never lonely.

Malcolm Metcalf, 88, of Gorleston, is embarking on what he says is his last epic challenge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"I am very excited, I cannot wait. I am lucky to have good health and I still keep fit walking to the harbour's mouth every morning.

"After TB I had to learn to walk again and lost two years of my life.

Adventurer Malcolm Metcalf spend a year in a cast after contracting spinal TB. During this period he was given a travel book by his twin brother and he promised himself he would travel the world when he recovered. - Credit: supplied by Malcolm Metcalf

"But I would not change it for anything. It is how I have come to appreciate life."

Malcom Metcalf's preparations for his last epic trip have been hampered by train strikes and a mad dash to Peterborough to get his passport renewed. - Credit: supplied by Malcolm Metcalf

Amy Bramble, community marketing and fundraising manager for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: "We are thrilled at Priscilla Bacon Hospice that Malcolm has chosen to fundraise for us, his energy, enthusiasm and approach to life’s adventures is incredibly inspiring and we look forward to hearing about his travels over the coming weeks.

"We have raised over £11m so far and have just £1m to raise.

Malcolm Metcalf being waved off on his Amtrak journey across America. - Credit: Archant

"We officially broke ground on the site in February of this year and still need the help of our local community and people like Malcolm to complete the project as soon as possible."

To donate search Malcolm Metcalf's train tour of Europe on the JustGiving website.







