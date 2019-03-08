Search

Girl, 16, among four in custody over Yarmouth street stabbing

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 27 June 2019

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

A 20-year-old man was stabbed twice in the stomach during a street brawl involving around seven people in Great Yarmouth, including a 16-year-old girl.

Officers were called to the King Street area, near the St Peters Road junction, at about 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 26 June 2019) to reports of a number of people fighting in the street.

They say about seven people were involved in a fight, during which a man suffered two knife wounds to his stomach.

The man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment and his injuries are described as non-life threatening and non-life changing.

Three men aged 20, 21, and 22 and a 16-year-old girl, all from Great Yarmouth, were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of affray and remain in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

The road was sealed off while officers dealt with the incident and a cordon remains in place.

Chief Inspector Nathan Clark said: "Detectives are continuing with their enquiries this morning to establish the full circumstances of the incident. "Forensic enquiries were carried out at the scene yesterday and CCTV evidence is being examined along with witness statements.

"Early indications are that those involved are known to one another and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"We acknowledge this incident happened in broad daylight and of course that will cause concern among local people.

"However, I would like to reassure local residents we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.

"We take knife crime extremely seriously and have a number of measures in place to tackle offences and educate young people about the dangers.

"We all have a part to play in keeping communities safe and I would urge anyone who knows or suspects someone of carrying a knife to contact the police and report it. We will then take appropriate action."

Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone with recorded footage of the incident itself, dash cam footage or residential CCTV.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident number 318 of 26 June 2019 date.

