Man appears in court charged with drug dealing offence

A man accused of possession of cannabis appeared in court charged with drug dealing.

Nuno de Almeida, 42 and of Albemarle Road, Gorleston, appeared on November 11 at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court accused of the possession of 14 bags of cannabis weighing 67g and the intent to supply it to others.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court.

De Almeida was granted unconditional bail.