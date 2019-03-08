Search

Man who carried knife in Yarmouth faces 'peril' of custody

PUBLISHED: 13:54 04 June 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A man has been warned he faces the "peril of immediate custody" after admitting carrying a knife in Great Yarmouth.

Marian Iamandi, 19, was caught with a lock knife on him in North Denes Road, Yarmouth, on March 15 this year.

Iamandi, of Churchill Road, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 4) when he admitted having a bladed article.

David Stewart, mitigating, said Iamandi, a Romanian national who appeared in court alongside an interpreter, was of good character.

He invited the court to sentence the defendant today.

But Judge Anthony Bate said there was "strong public interest" in matters involving knives being "fully explored".

He adjourned sentence until July 23 so a pre-sentence report could be carried out.

He said "all options" were open and warned the defendant he stood in "peril of immediate custody".

Iamandi was granted conditional bail.

