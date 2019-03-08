Search

Second man charged after Great Yarmouth stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:04 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 03 July 2019

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

A second man has been charged following a stabbing in Great Yarmouth last week.

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz CoatesA police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Police were called to the King Street area of the town at about 4.30pm last Wednesday (June 26) to reports that about 20 people were fighting in the street.

A 20-year-old man suffered two knife wounds to his stomach and was taken to James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

The man was arrested by officers on Tuesday (July 2) in connection with the incident and has been charged with offences.

Sideni Sa, 20, of Sackville Close in Great Yarmouth, is accused of violent disorder, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court this morning (July 3).

Another man, Christopher Smith, 24, of Dartford Avenue in London, was charged with possession of a knife, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder on Friday (June 28).

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on June 29 and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 29.

Four other people - three men and a woman - who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation while the enquiry continues.

