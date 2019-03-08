Man in custody after car drove through busy town park churning flower beds and hitting tree

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:01 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 10 April 2019

A man is in custody facing a range of charges after a car was driven through St George's Park Picture: Liz Coates

A man is in custody facing a range of charges after a car was driven through St George's Park Picture: Liz Coates

A man has been arrested after driving a car through a busy park and knocking down a tree.

Police said they were called at around 1.15pm on Wednesday April 10 to reports of someone driving through St George’s Park in Great Yarmouth, having mounted the pathway and hit a tree.

A spokesman said the car was found later in the day with some damage and at 2.55pm a man in his 20s was arrested in Peggotty Road.

He remains in custody and is being held on suspicion of a range of offences including dangerous driving, public order offences, and being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Tyre tracks were visible in the grass and a tree looked to be almost uprooted.

There were also reports of flower beds being churned and a bench being clipped.

No-one is believed to have been injured, despite the park being busy with children enjoying the sunshine during the Easter break.

