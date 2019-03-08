Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane
PUBLISHED: 17:03 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 20 March 2019
A man has been arrested after falling asleep in the middle of a bus lane.
Police were called to Market Gates Bus Station, in Great Yarmouth town centre at around 2.15pm today (Wednesday, March 20).
A man, thought to be under the influence of alcohol, had fallen asleep in Regent Road - blocking in all the buses and creating delays.
When he was stirred by a concerned member of the public he began to verbally abuse them.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “A man had been seen lying down in a bus lane and being verbally abusive to members of the public.
“A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and breaching a criminal behaviour order. He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.”