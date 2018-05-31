Man in 60s arrested for drug driving

A man in his 60s has been arrested for drug driving.

A male in his 60's has been arrested this afternoon after providing a positive drugs wipe following being stopped driving his vehicle. He was also found in possession of cannabis. #Fatal4 #Arrested #DrugsWipe #721 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) December 21, 2019

Great Yarmouth police stopped a car on Saturday December 21, in the afternoon.

An officer said the driver had tested positive to a drugs wipe and was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

Tweeting about the arrest police used the Fatal4 hashtag to remind the public of the main motoring crimes they target which are speeding, distractions such as using mobile phones whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.