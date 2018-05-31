Search

Man in 60s arrested for drug driving

PUBLISHED: 11:54 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 24 December 2019

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a drug driver on Saturday. Picture: James Bass

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a drug driver on Saturday. Picture: James Bass

A man in his 60s has been arrested for drug driving.

Great Yarmouth police stopped a car on Saturday December 21, in the afternoon.

An officer said the driver had tested positive to a drugs wipe and was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

Tweeting about the arrest police used the Fatal4 hashtag to remind the public of the main motoring crimes they target which are speeding, distractions such as using mobile phones whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Where has Father Christmas gone?’ - Smashed-up Santa Claus angers villagers

A lifesize model of Santa Claus had been installed on Bracon Road in Belton. Picture: Denise Yaxley.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Care home closed after fifth rating of inadequate from inspectors

Clarence Lodge Care Home has closed after a fifth successive

Flood defence work forcing nine month closure along busy road

Motorists travelling northbound on Southtown Road will face a diversion for nine months, starting in January 2020, due to flood defence wall works. Picture: Google Maps.

When are pharmacies open in Great Yarmouth and Waveney over Christmas?

Pharmacy opening times vary across Great Yarmouth and Waveney this Christmas.

Beach clean nets ‘adult walrus’

Volunteers from a beach clean in May Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

Road closure for ‘investigations and repair’

A new crop of roadworks in Great Yarmouth for 2020 includes Bermondsey Place South Picture: Google Maps

Road closures planned for A47 and A143 maintenance work

Motorists in Gorleston will face diversions for five weeks beginning in January 2020 while Highways England carries out maintenance work on the A47 and A143. Picture: Google Maps.

Christmas on the Mag and its reindeer draws hundreds

Christmas on the Mag attracted hundreds of people Picture: Rev Matthew Price
