Man, 28, arrested by police outside hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:24 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 12 December 2019

A man has been arrested outside the JPUH in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man has been arrested outside a Norfolk hospital for breaching the terms of a court order.

People at the scene reported a flurry of activity at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital at around 3.45pm on Thursday December 12 with two police patrol cars and an unmarked police car partly blocking the A47 entrance.

Officers confirmed a 28-year-old man had been arrested for breaching the terms of a court order, but declined to give further details.

