Man was too drunk to remember attacking security staff at Norfolk hospital

Lee Michael Smith, 37, from Lowestoft, has been handed a £50 fine for a number of offences including assaulting a member of security staff at James Paget University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A man who was so drunk he couldn't remember assaulting a member of hospital security staff has been handed a fine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Michael Smith, 37, of Oxford Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of staff at James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and damaging the security worker's radio when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 26.

He also admitted damaging another man's glasses on the same day - Wednesday, May 22.

Defence for Smith, Anne-Marie Sheridan, said the 37-year-old was so drunk he "couldn't remember committing the offence" and "didn't know why he was at the hospital".

The court heard the altercation took place when Smith tried to leave the hospital.

Ms Sheridan said Smith had been suffering from "severe mental health issues" since he was badly beaten up a number of years ago.

She said Smith was "deeply remorseful" for his actions.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard the glasses the 37-year-old damaged had a scratch across the middle of them.

Smith had four previous convictions and last appeared in court in 2016.

He was handed a fine of £50 and ordered to pay the security staff member £25 in compensation.

He also has to pay £75 compensation for the glasses and £85 court costs.