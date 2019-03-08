Woman charged with attack on man in town centre

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attacking a man in Great Yarmouth.

Emma Thacker, 33, from Sandown Road in Great Yarmouth, was arrested in connection with the incident on May 17.

She has been charged with threatening behaviour and assault and has been remanded in custody.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following the incident.

Ms Thacker will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 7.

Police were called to Victoria Arcade at around 6.15am on the morning of the attack with a cordon remaining in place at the scene for several hours.