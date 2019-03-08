Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman charged with attack on man in town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:27 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 05 June 2019

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attacking a man in Great Yarmouth. Police were called to Victoria Arcade at 6.15am on May 17 following the incident. Picture: Joseph Norton

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attacking a man in Great Yarmouth. Police were called to Victoria Arcade at 6.15am on May 17 following the incident. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attacking a man in Great Yarmouth.

Emma Thacker, 33, from Sandown Road in Great Yarmouth, was arrested in connection with the incident on May 17.

She has been charged with threatening behaviour and assault and has been remanded in custody.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Thacker will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 7.

Police were called to Victoria Arcade at around 6.15am on the morning of the attack with a cordon remaining in place at the scene for several hours.

Most Read

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Woman charged with attack on man in town centre

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attacking a man in Great Yarmouth. Police were called to Victoria Arcade at 6.15am on May 17 following the incident. Picture: Joseph Norton

Roadworks will mean overnight closures and reduced speed limit on part of A47

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

‘The fire just came from underneath me’ - van inferno man tells of escape from vehicle

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Can you help? - Fire-gutted Norfolk factory seeks temporary shelter

A fire at an engineering firm in a Norfolk village on June 4 damaged some machines beyond repair. Picture: David Pain.

Britain’s top cyclists are heading to Norfolk

Great British Cycling Festival
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists